HyVee Cream Cheese Spreads Recalled For Salmonella

HyVee Cream Cheese Spreads are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Hy-Vee from West Des Moines, Iowa.

These products are manufactured at different third-party facilities around the Midwest and are sold under HyVee’s private label and bulk packaging programs. The manufacturers of these products notified HyVee of the issue.

The items were distributed in HyVee, HyVee Drugstores, and Dollar Fresh Market locations in the states of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They were also sold at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread in 8 ounce continuers, with UPC number 0075450096132 and use by/best by dates of 8/7/2024 and 8/14/2024; Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread in 12 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450096120 and use by date of 10/1/2024; HyVee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450486740, best by 12/5/2024, and lot number 24073; and Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450486740, best by date 12/1/2024, and lot number 24101.

Also recalled is HyVee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450486740, use by date 12/5/2024, and lot number 24117; HyVee Cookies & Cream Mix in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450486730, use by date 12/5/2024, and lot number 24073; HyVee Cookies & Cream Mix in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450486730, use by date 12/1/2024, and lot number 24101, and HyVee Cookies & Cream Mix in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 0075450486730, best by date 12/5/2024, and lot number 24117.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these HyVee Cream Cheese Spreads items, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.