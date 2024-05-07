Chuao Chocolatier Potato Chip Mini Bar Recalled For Hazelnuts

by

Chuao Chocolatier Potato Chip Mini Bar is being recalled because it may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the table as required. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One “mild allergic reaction” has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Chuao Chocolatier.

The recalled product is Chuao Chocolatier Potato Chip Mini Bar in a 0.39 ounce (11 gram) package that has the UPC number 872629006615. The lot code and best by date, under the flap on the back of the packaging, is BEST BY 22 FEB 25 4022. This candy was sold nationwide, except in Hawaii and Alaska, in retail stores and also online. No other Chuao Chocolatier products are affected by this recall.

The label does reference “Manufactured in a facility that uses tree nuts and wheat on shared equipment.” However, the recall was triggered when the company discovered that hazelnuts were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing, and the lot indicated doesn’t have a label that declares hazelnuts. The problem was caused by cross contamination on a piece of shared equipment.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to hazelnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.