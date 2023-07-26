Backpackers Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp Recalled For Almonds

by

Backpackers Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, that are not included in the “contains” statement on the label that is required by the FDA. Almonds are included in the ingredient list.

Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall lis listed on the FDA’s Enforcement page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is American Outdoor Products, Inc. of Boulder, Colorado.

No pictures of the recalled product were provided on the recall. The recalled item is Backpackers Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp that is packaged in 4.6 ounce pouches. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 048143026143. The code information for this item, or the expiration dates, are 30 DEC 24, 19 JAN 25 27, JAN 25 01, FEB 25 15, FEB 25 01, MAR 25 17, MAR 25 04, MAY 25 11, MAY 25 13, MAY 25 26, May 25 27, MAY 25 17, JUN 25 14, JUN 25 29, JUN 25 01, JUL 25 22, JUL 25 02, AUG 25 08, AUG 25 18, AUG 25 01, SEP 25 02, SEP 25 14, and SEP 25 20. Another SEP 25 was included on the recall notice, but the year was not given.

About 61,000 pouches of this product are included in this recall. The product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.