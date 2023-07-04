BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches are being recalled because they contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Three unconfirmed reports of allergic reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Mondelēz Global LLC of East Hanover, New Jersey.

Two varieties of these sandwiches are recalled – Dark Chocolate Creme and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme. The recalled product is Beloit Breakfast Sandwiches that were sold at the retail level nationwide. No other BelVita products or Mondelēz Global products are included in this recall. All best when used by dates up to and including February 25, 2024 are included.

The recalled products are all BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches. They include Dark Chocolate Creme, sold in an 8.8 ounce carton. The UPC number is 0 44000 04328 5, Dark Chocolate Creme in a 14.08 ounce carton with UPC number 0 44000 05723 7, Dark Chocolate Creme in a 1 pound 5.12 ounce carton with UPC number 0 44000 05861 6, Dark Chocolate Creme in a 14.08 ounce carton with UPC number 0 44000 06330 6, Dark Chocolate Creme in a 2 pound 12 ounce carton with UPC number 0 44000 04602 6, and Dark Chocolate Creme in a 1.76 ounce pouch with UPC number 0 44000 04070 3.

Also recalled is Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety in an 8.8 ounce carton with UPC number 0 44000 06304 7, and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety in a 1.76 ounce pouch with UPC number 0 44000 06370 2. You can see pictures of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

The company issued the recall when they found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make those products.

If you bought any of these products and you are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Anyone experiencing allergic reaction symptoms should see a doctor.