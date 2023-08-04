Big J and Golden Loaf Flours Recalled For Potential Filth

by

Big J and Golden Loaf Flours are being recalled for potential filth. The type of filth was not identified in the recall notice. And because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not anyone has been sickened in association with this issue. The recalling firm is B J Mill & Elevator Company of Brigham City, Utah.

These flours were distributed to consignees in Utah. The recalled products include Big J All Purpose Unbleached Flour that is packaged in plastic 5 pound bags. There are four bags per case. There are about 420 cases of this flour that are included in this recall. The lot numbers for this product are 050124, 052324, 052524, and 062024. The case numbers are WU-0857177 and WU-0887282.

Also recalled is Golden Loaf Bakers Unbleached Flour that is also packaged in five pound plastic bags. There are four bags per case. There are 900 cases of this flour that are affected by this recall. The lot numbers for this product are 050124, 052324, 052524, and 062024. The case numbers are WU-0857177 and WU-0887282.

If you purchased these Big J and Golden Loaf flours, do not use them in your baking and cooking. You can throw the flours away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.