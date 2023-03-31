Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon Recalled For Listeria

by

Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This salmon was sold at Publix stores only. There is no information about whether any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Seven Seas International LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The recalled product is Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon that is packaged in 4 ounce paper sleeves with a see-through window. The GTIN number on this product is 007-36211-88774. The lot code stamped on the product label is R4058, and the best by date is April 14, 2023.

The problem was discovered during routine regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Only salmon with that GTIN number, lot code, and best by date is included in this recall. The recalled product was sold before March 14, 2023.

If you bought this specific product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the salmon away in a sealed container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution because Listeria bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate this salmon, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.