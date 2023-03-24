Biltmore Smoked Wild Alaskan Salmon Recalled For Listeria

by

Biltmore Smoked Wild Alaskan Salmon is being recalled at Publix stores for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a notice posted on the Publix recall page. This information is not on the FDA recall page. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida.

There are 295 cases of this Biltmore Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon included in this voluntary recall. The production lot is R4058. The package size and any UPC information was not in the recall notice. No pictures of the product have been provided. The problem was discovered through routine testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

If you purchased this Biltmore Smoked Wild Alaskan Salmon product with that production lot number, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Remember that Listeria bacteria can grow at temperatures below 34°F and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this salmon.

If you ate this product and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear after infection, see your doctor.