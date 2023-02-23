Bindle Bottles Recalled For Possible Lead Contamination

by

Bindle Bottles in four different sizes are being recalled for possible lead contamination. An area of exposed lead in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle can pose a health hazard. Unpackaged food that is stored in that bottom compartment can become adulterated by head and could pose health problems to people or animals who eat that food. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Bindle Bottle LLC of Carlsbad, California.

Acute lead poisoning can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, muscle weakness, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, weight loss, bloody urine, and decreased urine output. Chronic or long term lead poisoning can damage the nervous system and internal organs, and can cause developmental delays and learning disorders in children.

The recalled Bindle Bottles were sold nationwide through the company’s website, through Amazon, promotional distributors, and in retail stores nationwide. The recalled bottles are in four sizes: 32 ounce, 24 ounce, 20 ounce, and 13 ounce. The bottle is also part of a Puppy Pack, in the 24 ounce size.

The recall was initiated after test results found that a 0.4″ diameter soldering dot in the bottom storage compartment contained lead. The problem was caused by a lack of cover or barrier to the soldering dot. Production has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward.

If you purchased this Bindle Bottle in any of the above sizes, stop using it immediately. You can get an at-home repair kit to fix the issue. No picture of the product was available in the recall notice.