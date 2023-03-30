BODYARMOR SportWater Drink Recalled For Foreign Material

by

BODYARMOR SportWater drink is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of plastic pieces in the bottle. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the standard recall notice page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BA Sports Nutrition LLC of Whitestone, New York.

The recalled product is BODYARMOR SportWater 24 in 700 milliliter bottles; BODYARMOR SportWater 12 in 1 Liter bottles; BODYARMOR SportWater 24 in 20 ounce 6 packs; BODYARMOR SportWater 2×6 in 1 Liter bottles; BODYARMOR SportWater 15 in 700 milliliter Club; and BODYARMOR SportWater 15 in 1 Liter Club. All codes up to and including the best by date of 021624 (February 16, 2024), along with the code UNX L04, are included in this voluntary recall.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Utah, Alabama, Iowa, Texas, and Arkansas. About 21,00,000 bottles of this sports drink are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this BODYARMOR SportWater drink in those sizes, with that best by date, do not drink it. You can throw the water away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.