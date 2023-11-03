Boulangerie GY Chocolate Croissant Recalled For Hazelnut

by

Boulangerie GY Chocolate Croissant is being recalled in Canada because it contains hazelnut, or tree nuts, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Produit Pita Achtaroute.

The recalled product was sold in Quebec at the retail level. It is Boulangerie GY Chocolate Croissant that is packaged in a 370 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 54216 00124 1. All codes where hazelnut is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities. A food safety investigation has begun, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notice will be posted on the CFIA’s web site.

If you bought this product and you re allergic to or sensitive to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in the life span with little or no warning. Learn the symptoms of common food allergies to protect yourself.