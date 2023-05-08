Chang Farm Mung Bean Sprouts Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Chang Farm Mung Bean Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Chang Farm, Nature’s Wonder, of Whatley, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Chang Farm Mung Bean Sprouts. The sprouts are packaged in 10 pound bags that may not have sell by dates, and 12 ounce retail bags. They were packaged on April 23, 2023 and distributed on April 24, 2023. The sell by date, if marked, is May 7, 2023. The 12 ounce bag has the words “Nature’s Wonder” on the front.

The packages are labeled Chang Farm Brand as Premium Bean Sprouts. The sprouts were distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Sample analysis conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ (NYSDAM) Division of Food Safety and Inspection confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the sprouts.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sprouts away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then you should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the sprouts. If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.