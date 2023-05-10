Chang Farm Soybean Sprouts Added to Listeria Recall

by

Chang Farm soybean sprouts have been added to the recall of Mung bean sprouts for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The original recall, which was issued on May 8, 2023, was for 10 pound and 12 ounce bags of the Mung bean sprouts. No illnesses have been reported to the company date in connection with the consumption of these sprouts. The recalling firm is Chang Farm of Whatley, Massachusetts.

The recalled products include Bean Sprouts in 10 pound bags and bag in box, Nature’s Wonder Premium Beans Sprouts that are packaged in 12 ounce bags with UPC number 815098001330, and Nature’s Wonder Premium Soybean Sprouts that are packaged in a 12 ounce bag with UPC number 815098001347. The sprouts were distributed to retail stores and wholesalers in these states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

The recall is in response to a notification by the Massachusetts Food Protection Agency that a Mung beans sprout sample that was collected on May 4, 2023 at Chang Farm by that agency tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

If you purchased any of the recalled Chang Farm Mung bean sprouts or Chang Farm soybean sprouts, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sprouts away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.