Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli & Penne, and Chicken Strips over WW Penne Pasta are being recalled because they contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products has been reported to date. The recalling firm is Whitson’s Food Service (Bronx) Corp. of Islandia, New York.

The frozen, ready-to-cook chicken Alfredo meals were produced on January 25 and January 31, 2023. The recalled products are:

13.7 pound boxes containing 30 plastic trays of 7.3 ounce meals containing “Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli & Penne Pasta” with a best if used by date of 1/25/24, product code number 903419 and lot number W01252308897.

13.7 pound boxes containing 30 plastic trays of 7.3 ounce meals containing “Chicken Strips over WW Penne Pasta with Alfredo Sauce & Broccoli” with a best if used by of date 1/31/24, product code number 403127 and lot number W01312307698.

These products have the establishment number P-32073″ that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to institutional locations, including schools, in New York and Pennsylvania. This product was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered when a consumer complaint was received. The establishment found they had updated the product formulation with a sauce containing egg, but this information was not provided to the nutrition department that creates the product labels.

If this product is in your freezer, do not serve it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.