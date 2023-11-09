Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough Recalled For Peanut

by

Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough is being recalled because it contains peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. There is no mention about whether any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Cookies-n-Milk Incorporated of Mckinney, Texas.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in convenience stores in these states: Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The recalled product is Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough that is packaged in a 6 ounce plastic cup. The lot number for this product is 3240. The recall notice states the longer lot number for this item is 32402342 C. There are about 2,354 cases of this product that are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that Peanut Butter Cookie Dough was packaged in their Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough packages. No picture of the recalled product was provided in this notice.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw this item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t get to it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.