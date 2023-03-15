Clio Strawberry Granola Parfait Bar Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Clio Strawberry Granola Parfait Bar is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The product was sold to “select” Walmart stores between March 5 and March 8, 2023. The recall notice states that this is a “regional recall” but the Walmart stores where it was sold are not named. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Clio Snacks of Piscataway, New Jersey.

The recalled item is Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar that is packaged in a single serving 1.94 ounce box. The UPC number stamped on the label is 854021008152. The lot number for this item is 048C2023. And the expiration date of 4/30/2023 is stamped on the side of the box. This is the only product affected by this recall. No other Clio products are included. There are 581 cases of this granola bar included in this recall.

The potential limited exposure to the pathogen was found at a third-party manufacturer’s facility where the bars are made. Clio does not manufacture Parfait bars at its facility.

The recall was triggered by a routine testing program conducted by the company that revealed that the product may contain Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The third party manufacturer has stopped production of this item and distribution of this product has stopped while an investigation has been launched.

If you purchased this Clio Strawberry Granola Parfait Bar with that UPC number, lot number, and expiration date, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.