Compliments and Summer Fresh Hummus Recalled For Plastic

by

Compliments and Summer Fresh Hummus in two varieties are being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of plastic. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Summer Fresh Salads Inc.

The recalled hummus was sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Nova Scotia at the retail level. They include Complements Naturally Simple Garlic Hummus that is packaged in 227 gram containers. The best before date of this product is 2023/FE/10 and the lot code is 223508. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 55742 53567 9.

Also recalled is Summer Fresh Roasted Garlic Hummus that is also packaged in 227 gram containers. The best before date for this item is 2023 FE 24 and the lot code is also 223508. The UPC number on the label of this product is 7 73200 70234 9. No pictures of either product were provided on the recall notice.

If you bought either of these Compliments and Summer Fresh Hummus with those codes, best before dates, and UPC numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.