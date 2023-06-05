CP5309 Chili With Beans Recalled For Foreign Material

by

CP5309 Chili With Beans is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of white plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. This product was purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program. The recalling firm is J.T.M Provisions Company of Harrison, Ohio.

About 22,530 pounds of this frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans are included in this recall. The product was produced on February 27, 2023. The recalled product is 30 pound cases of CHILI WITH BEANS that contains six 5 pound bailable bags of CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS. The lot code that is printed on the bag is 23058, and “February 27, 2023” and the lot code are printed on the case as well.

The chili has the establishment number “EST. 1917” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case. The chili was shipped to distributors in these states: California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.

The recall was triggered after the company got a customer complaint about semi-rigid white plastic material that was found in the chili. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in school freezers or refrigerators.

School nutrition professionals are asked to check the freezers and refrigerators in their schools to see if they have it. If so, they can throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.