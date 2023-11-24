Crown Jewels Recalls Malichita and Z Farms Cantaloupe

by

Crown Jewels is recalling Malichita and Z Farms cantaloupe brands for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is in relation to the deadly Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak that has sickened at least 99 people in 32 states. The recalling firm is Jewel Manufacturing and Agribusiness LLC doing business as Crown Jewels Product of Fresno, California.

All sizes of 1960 boxes of Malichita and Z Farms cantaloupe are included in this recall. They were sold between October 31, 2023 and November 9, 2023. The fruit was sold in Ohio and California through retail and wholesale outlets.

The cantaloupes are packaged in boxes with a “wood-like” cardboard carton. The labels are Malichita/Z Farms. The price lookup sticker on the individual fruit is labeled Malichita with the number 4050. The company has stopped sales and distribution of these fruits as the FDA and the company are investiating what caused the contamination.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure whether you bought these specific brands of cantaloupe, ask the store where you purchased them. If they don’t know or aren’t sure, don’t eat them. You can throw the cantaloupe away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can return them to the store for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly withs soap and water after handling the fruit and after cleaning.

If you ate these cantaloupe and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonelal food poisoning, which can include fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and direaha that may be bloody, see your doctor.