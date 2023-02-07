Daiso Snacks Recalled For Undeclared Soy and Milk

by

Daiso Snacks are being recalled because they contain soy and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California.

The prepackaged snacks were sold in Daiso stores in these states: California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. The recall was triggered when the company realized that the packaging did not disclose the presence of all allergenic ingredients that were used to make these products. Sale of the products has been suspended and the products have been pulled from store shelves.

The recalled items that include undeclared milk are MEITO Powdered Apple Tea in 4 packs, with SKU number 4902757413606; Potato crackers with small sardines in 46 gram containers, with SKU number 4901053077376, and ITOSEIKA Chocolate Chip Cookies in 10 piece packages, with SKU number 4901050137172.

The recalled items that contain undeclared soy in the form of soybeans include Katoseika Chocolat Orange Candy that is packaged in 60 gram containers, with SKU number 4901580002315; and KANRO Pure gummy Petit trigonal pyramid grape that includes 3 pieces in a 17 gram package. The SKU number for that product is 4901351055489. No pictures of the products were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased these items and are allergic to the respective allergens, don’t eat them. You can discard them in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.