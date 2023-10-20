De Todito Chicharrones Recalled For Ineligibility

by

De Todito Chicharrones in several flavors are being recalled because they were exported from Colombia, a country that is not eligible to export meat products into the United States. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is East Coast Food Distributors Inc. of Hudson, New Hampshire, the importer of record.

About 7,767 of these De Todito Chicharrones are included in this recall. They are:

165 gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito BBQ PARA COMPARTIR” and UPC number 7702189057624.

45 gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito BBQ” with UPC number 7702189019646.

165 gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito NATURAL PARA COMPARTIR” and UPC number 7702189057617.

45 gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito NATURAL” with UPC number 7702189019707.

165 gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito LIMÓN PARA COMPARTIR.”

45 gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito LIMÓN.”

These products do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in these states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.