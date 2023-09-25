Del Rancho Chicharrones From Honduras Recalled For Ineligibility

by

Del Rancho Chicharrones that were imported from Honduras are being recalled because they are ineligible for import to the United States, according to the USDA. No reports of confirmed adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Del Valle Import and Expert, LLC of Kenner, Louisiana.

About 1,271 pounds of this ready to eat pork product are included in this recall. The recalled item is 100 foil pouch packages in yellow and brown that contain Del Rancho Chicharrones Autenticos 100% Producto de Cerdo. A picture of the product is on the package. This item does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. The chicharrones were shipped to retail stores and distributors in these states: Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered during routine FSIS surveillance activity that was being donated at a retail store. Honduras is not eligible to export pork products to the United States.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ pantries. Please check to see if you purchased this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.