Don Miguel Burrito Carne Asada Recalled For Possible Listeria

Don Miguel Burrito Carne Asada is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Don Miguel Foods of Dallas, Texas. About 10,642 pounds of this product are included in this recall.

The frozen ready to eat burritos were produced on September 27, 2023. The recalled item is 7 ounce individual wax paper packages containing Don Miguel Burrito Carne Asada with the date code D23270 that is printed on the package. This item has the establishment number EST. 20049 that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The burritos were shipped to retail convenience stores nationwide.

The recalls was triggered when the company’s lab testing indicated that the product may be contaminated with that pathogen. Some of the product had been distributed by the time the test results were available.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this item. If you do have it, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the burrito away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean out your freezer or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate this Don Miguel Burrito Carne Asada, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.