Empacadora Frape Pork Products Recalled For Lack of Inspection

Empacadora Frape pork products, including pork chicharron and pork carnitas, are being recalled because they were not presented at the border for import reinspection. About 20,455 pounds of these frozen, not ready to eat products are included in this recall. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Empacadora Frape USA of Houston, Texas.

The recalled products include:

19- to 24-pound boxes containing “Chicharrón con carne/Pork Skin with Meat” with lot codes 2193CON0281, 2203CON0283, 2213CON0285, 2223CON0287, and 2233CON0289 that are printed on the label. The use by dates for these items are between August 7, 2024 and August 11, 2024, and the shipping mark is 176.

24- to 30-pound boxes that contain “Carnitas de Cerdo/Seasoned Pieces of Pork Meat” with the lot codes 2123CON0272, 2133CON0273, 2193CON0282, 2203CON0284, 2213CON0286, 2223CON0288, and 2233CON0290 that are stamped on the package. The use by dates are between July 31, 2024 and August 1, 2024; and between August 7, 2024 and August 11, 2024. The shipping mark for this product is 177.

These products have the Mexican establishment number TIF No. 681 that is stamped inside the Mexican mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in the state of California. You can see pictures of the recalled product packages at the USDA web site.

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. The USDA thinks that these products may be available in retailers’ deli counters for consumers to buy.

If you bought these Empacadora Frape pork products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.