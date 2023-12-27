Empower PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryers Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Empower PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryers are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Three people have been burned. The importer is Empower Brands of Middleton, Wisconsin. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

The recalled products are the PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers. The problem is that the plastic U-Channel connector that is used to combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryer can break during use, posing a burn hazard.

The egg shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket. The air fryers were sold in cinnamon or black colors. The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds. The air fryers have a silver label attached to the front that says “PowerXL”. There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit’s power cord that lists the model number.

The company has received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns. The air fryers were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls, and other stores nationwide from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $80.00 and $190.00, depending on the model. They were also available for purchase at those stores’ online sites and through other websites.

If you bought either type of this Empower PowerXL Dual Basket air fryer, stop using it immediately. Contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.