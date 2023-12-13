FDA Warns Against Red’s Best Illegally Harvested Chopped Clams

by

The FDA is warning restaurants not to serve Red’s Best illegally harvested chopped clams for food safety reasons. Restaurants and food retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island may have purchased the clams. It is possible that the chopped clams may have been distributed to other states as well. The FDA is waiting for more information on the distribution of these chopped clams.

The clams are labeled as #331 and #333, with shuck dates of 23/331 and 23/333. They were illegally harvested from prohibited waters in Massachusetts on November 25, 2023 and November 26, 2023.

Clams that are illegally harvested may be contaminated with human pathogens, toxic compounds, or poisonous substances and can cause illness if eaten, even if they have been cooked. Clams are filter feeders that remove and bioaccumulate bacteria and other pathogens from the water.

Shellfish can be consumed raw. Contaminated clams can cause illness if eaten raw when they contain bacteria, or even if cooked and contain toxic of poisonous compounds. People with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to illness from these pathogens and toxins.

The most common food poisoning symptoms are stomach pain or cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. These symptoms may start within a few hours or several days. Anyone who ate these clams should contact a doctor if they get sick.

If you bought these Red’s Best chopped clams, do not serve or eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these clams. And make sure to clean and disinfect any containers, cutting surfaces, and utensils that may have come into contact with the clams.