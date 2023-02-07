Food Safety For Your Super Bowl Party From the USDA

by

The Super Bowl is this Sunday. Are you having a party? Get food safety tips for your Super Bowl party from the USDA to stay safe and protect your guests from food poisoning.

USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety, Dr. Emilio Esteban, said in a statement, “Many Americans enjoy delivery and takeout foods during the Super Bowl for convenience, but food safety precautions are the same as food prepared at home. To prevent foodborne illness, food should not be left out for over two hours without proper heating or cooling and should be placed out in small amounts and replenished as needed to keep your family and friends safe.”

Always follow the rules of Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill to keep food that you make at home safe to eat. Clean after handling raw meats and poultry, keep foods like raw meats away from foods that are eaten raw, always cook foods to proper safe final internal temperatures, and chill foods after two hours at room temperature.

Remember that for your Super Bowl party, takeout and delivery foods have to be handled using the same rules. If you order food and it’s delivered before you party, divide it into smaller portions, place in shallow containers, and refrigerate until you can reheat and serve the food. Or you can keep the food warm in a preheated oven, chafing dish, warming tray, or slow cooker.

All perishable foods, including chicken wings, meatballs, and sandwiches, need to be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the fridge of oven. And always reheat leftovers to 165°F as measured with a food thermometer.

You can store leftovers in the fridge for up to four days, and in the freezer for up to four months. Thaw in the fridge, not on the counter, and reheat thoroughly before eating.

Have a great and safe Super Bowl party!