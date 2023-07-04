Foster Farms Mini Chicken Corn Dogs Recalled For Spoilage

by

Foster Farms Mini Chicken Corn Dogs are being recalled for possible premature spoilage. Consumer complaints that the product had an odor, off appearance, and unpleasant taste prompted this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is House of Raeford of Nesmith, South Carolina.

About 76,961 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product, mini chicken corn dogs, were produced on April 24, 2023. The recalled product is 1.83 pound resealable bags that contain Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor. This product has the lot codes 123114 and 223114 and the best if used by date on the label is 4/23/24.

This product has the establishment number “P-9136” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package. The mini chicken corn dogs were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. The government is making sure the product is no longer available to consumers. When available a retail distribution list will be posted on the USDA web site.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought these Foster Farms Mini Chicken Corn Dogs. If you did, do not eat them, even if you cook and heat them thoroughly first. You can throw the mini chicken corn dogs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.