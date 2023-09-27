Freshway Foods Diced Butternut Squash Recalled For Listeria

by

Freshway Foods Diced Butternut Squash is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date because the real notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports site, not the regular recall site. The recalling firm is Fresh Unlimited Inc. of Sidney, Ohio.

The recalled product was sold in Indiana, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and West Virginia at the retail level. The recalled item is Freshway Foods Diced Butternut Squash that is packaged in four pound plastic bags; there are four bags in each case. About 1,888 pounds of the squash is included in this recall.

The batch numbers for this recalled product are 261813, 261919, 261982 Lot No. 2342289, 2371289, 2402289, 2411289, 2421289, 2431289, and 2441289. The product number that is stamped on the label is 75910. And the best by dates that are on the product are 9/5/23, 9/8/23, 9/11/23, 9/13/23, 9/14/23, 9/15/23, and 9/16/23.

If you bought this product and you still have this item, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook it thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the squash away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.