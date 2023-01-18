Fullei Fresh Alfalfa Sprouts Recalled For Possible E. coli

by

Fullei Fresh alfalfa sprouts are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination in a corrected recall notice on the FDA’s web site. The pathogen is Shiga toxin producing E. coli (STEC) that can cause serious illness in humans. No known illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these sprouts. The recalling firm is Fullei Fresh of Miami, Florida.

The recall notice states that STEC is a bacterial strain that “is not part of our routine microbial testing conducted in compliance with the FDA’s Produce Safety Rule Subpart M on every lot we produce. It was detected upon sampling of finished product by the FDA.”

The recalled product is Fullei Fresh alfalfa sprouts with the lot number 336. The lot numbers are printed on the 8 ounce retail packs of the sprouts and on 5 pound bulk cardboard boxes in the barcode (the last three digits are 336). The sprouts were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida between December 9, 2022 and December 23, 2022. No other lots or products of Fullei Fresh are affected by this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the sprouts first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them to keep them away from others, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the sprouts.