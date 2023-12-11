GE Electric Cooktops Recalled For Possible Burn Hazard

by

Some GE Electric Cooktops are being recalled because they can be a burn hazard. The cooktop burners can remain on even if the knob is turned to the off position. The issue is misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components. The recalled units were manufactured between July 2022 and September 2022. The recalling firm is Haier US Appliance Solutions, doing business as GE Appliances, of Louisville, Kentucky.

GE Appliances has received 83 reports of incidents in which a burger did not regulate temperature accurately, or power off when the knob was turned to the “off” position. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The burners were sold at major home improvement and appliance stores nationwide from July 2022 through 2023 for between $1100 and $1220. Some of the stores that carried this product include Home Depot, Beat Buy, and Lowe’s. The electric cooktops were manufactured in the United States.

The recalled products include the GE Electric Cooktops with model number JP3030DJ4BB with UPC number 084691809609; model number JP3030SJ4SS with UPC number 084691809074; and model number JP3030TJ4WW with UPC number 084691809081. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Consume Product Safety Commission web site, along with the serial numbers and serial number prefixes for each model number. The model number, UPC number, and serial number are all printed on the permanent on-product label that is on the bottom of the unit, close to the front left burner.

If you have this product in your home, contact GE Appliances to arrange for a free installation of a replacement burner knob assembly. Until then, when the unit is not in use, turn it off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.