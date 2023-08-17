Get Fresh Produce Garden Cut Romaine Recalled For Deer Feces

by

Get Fresh Produce Garden Cut Romaine and Lettuce Greek Mix Salad are being recalled for possible deer feces contamination. This recall has been terminated, but we are including it because people may still have this product in their homes. Deer feces can contain dangerous pathogens including Salmonella and E. coli, along with the prions that can cause chronic wasting disease, although there is no evidence at this time that humans can develop chronic wasting disease. No mention of any illnesses is included in the recall notice because it is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is Get Fresh Produce of Bartlett, Illinois.

These products were sold in Illinois and Florida at the retail level. They include Garden Cut Romaine Chopped that is packaged in corrugated boxes with an inner plastic bag. The product number is 9386, and the code numbers are X0194838 and X0194927.

Also recalled is Garden Cut Lettuce Greek Mix Salad with product number 10149. The product contains Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, and green cabbage. The lot codes for this product are X0194799 and X0194886.

Please check your refrigerator carefully to see if you purchased either of these products. If you do have them, do not eat them. You can throw the Get Fresh Produce Garden lettuces away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.