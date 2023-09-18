Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Goldenway International Trade Company Ltd.

The recalled product is Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms that is packaged in a 200 gram clear and green plastic bag. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 809201 000039, and the code is CE 04 7D. This item was sold in Ontario at the retail level, and may also have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing this product from the marketplace, and is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be announced on the CFIA recall page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can after first double bagging the bag, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. Most people suffer from nausea and diarrhea. If the illness progresses, symptoms can include severe headache, a high fever, stiff neck, and confusion. Anyone who is sick after eating these mushrooms should see a doctor.