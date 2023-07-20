Health Alert For Never Any! Ham and Cheese Lunch Kits For Peanut

by

A health alert has been issued for Never Any! Ham and Cheese Lunch Kits because they may contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. The health alert was issued instead of a recall because this product is believed to no longer be available for purchase. The USDA wants to alert consumers that the product may contain peanut, because the use by date is September and they are probably in consumers’ homes. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recalling firm was not named.

The ham and cheese kits include chocolate chip cookies. They were produced between June 27, 2023 and July 5, 2023. The recalled item is 2.9 ounce plastic tray packages that contain Never Any! Uncured Ham & Cheese Lunch Kit” with a use by date of September 18, 2023.

The kits have the establishment number 645 that is stamped inside the Canadian mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment was notified by their chocolate chip cookie supplier that the cookie may contain peanut residue. The establishment then notified FSIS that the cookies were used in the product.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the kits away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.