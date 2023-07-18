Heinen’s Cashew Butter Recalled For Peanuts and Almonds

by

Heinen’s Cashew Butter is being recalled because it may contain peanuts or almonds (tree nuts), two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Heinen’s of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

The recalled product was sold in Ohio and Illinois in Heinen’s retail stores. The recalled product is Heinen’s Fresh Ground Cashew Butter that is sold by weight. The UPC number for this item is 2-0953040773-4, and the sell by date is August 27, 2023.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product containing peanuts or almonds was distributed in Fresh Ground Cashew Butter containers that did not list those allergens on the label. This problem was isolated to a single distributed sell by date of 8/27/23.

If you purchased Heinen’s Cashew butter with that sell by date and UPC number, and are allergic to peanuts or almonds, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.