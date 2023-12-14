Himalayan Pain Relief Tea Recalled For Undeclared Drugs

by

Himalayan Pain Relief Tea is being recalled because it contains the undeclared, or hidden, drug ingredients Diclofenac and Dexamethasone. No reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is WS Global of Brooklyn, New York.

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, usually referred to as NSAID, that may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use more than one NSAID-containing products.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid that is used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries, and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland. Only licensed health care professionals can evaluate patients for the risk or existence of adrenal suppression. In addition, the undeclared dexamethasone in Himalayan Pain Relief Tea may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

The recalled product was sold nationwide through Amazon and online only. The product is used as a tea. It is packaged in a light yellow box that contains six tea packets. The barcode for this item is 0841920015. All lots are included in this recall.

If you are currently taking this tea, immediately contact your healthcare professional to learn how to safely discontinue the use of this product. There are risks of withdrawal from corticosteroids and those risks should be assessed by a healthcare professional. Abruptly stopping taking this tea can cause withdrawal symptoms.