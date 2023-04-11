Impossible Chicken Nuggets Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Impossible Chicken Nuggets are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of pieces of wood, which pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, so there is no information provided about any possible adverse events and no photos provided. The recalling firm is Impossible Foods Inc. of Redwood City, California.

The nuggets, which are made from plants, were sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled items include Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants Wild Nuggies, packaged in containers with net weight 13.5 ounces (383 grams) with UPC number 8 16697-02039 5; Chicken Nuggets packaged in containers with net weight 32 ounces (907 grams) with UPC number 8 16697-02042 5; and Chicken Nuggets in containers with net weight 13.5 ounce (383 grams), with the UPC number 8 16697-02114 9. The lot codes for these products are OFA 22 293 xx to OFA 22 327 xx. And the best by date/expiration date ranges are from 13 JAN 2024 to 16 FEB 2024.

Impossible Chicken Nuggets sold in 2 x 5 pound bags that are not for retail sale are also recalled. The item number is 60-00031, and the net weight is 10 pounds. The lot codes for that product are OFA 22 293 xx to OFA 22 327 xx, and the best by date/expiration date range is from 13 JAN 2024 to 16 FEB 2024.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them. You can throw the chicken nuggets away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.