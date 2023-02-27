Jan Fruits Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Jan Fruits Enoki Mushroom are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses are reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Jan Fruits of Vernon, California. The mushrooms were imported from Taiwan.

The recalled product is Jan Fruits Enoki Mushroom that are packaged in a 200 gram (7.05 ounce) clear plastic package. The words “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” are on the label in English. There is a green lettered “Premium” word as well. The package is printed with two QR scan codes. The UPC number for this item is 8 51084 00835 8 that is on the back of the package. The lot code of 3779 is on the outside of the box. All cases of this product are included in this recall. No product image was included in the recall notice.

The distribution of this product has been suspended. The recall was triggered by routine sampling by the state of Hawaii, which revealed that the finished product was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The mushrooms were distributed in California to small local produce distributors for further distribution to retail stores in California and Hawaii.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a sealed packaged inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.