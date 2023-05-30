Julie’s Real Grain-Free Granola Bar Recalled For Metal

by

Julie’s Real Grain-Free Granola Bar in two flavors is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a mouth, esophagus, and tooth injury hazard as well as a choking hazard. Since this recall was posted on the FDA Enforcement page, there is no information about any injuries reported to date. The recalling firm is Julie’s Real Foods of Dallas, Texas.

The two bars were sold nationwide at the retail level. They are Julie’s Real JR Bar Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Grain-Free Granola bar that is packaged in a net weight 1.4 ounce container. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 857628006699. The lot number for this product is 0522, and the Best By dates are 5/2/2023, 5/3/2023, and 5/4/2023. The bars are packaged and sold as a six pack box to consumers and sold in a Master Box of six boxes.

Also recalled is Julie’s Real JR Bar Dark Chocolate Grain-Free Granola Bar that is also packaged in a 1.4 ounce container. The UPC number printed on the product label is 857628006705 and the lot number is 0522. The Best By dates for this product are 5/4/2023, 5/5/2023, and 5/6/2023. The bars are packaged and sold as a six pack box to consumers and sold in a Master Box of six boxes. More than 43,000 boxes of these granola bars are included in this recall.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the bars, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.