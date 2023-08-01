Kingsland Frozen Meat Products Recalled For No Inspection

by

Kingsland frozen meat products are being recalled because they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Kingsland Food Processing Corporation of Maspeth, New York.

The frozen meat and poultry products were produced on different dates ranging from November 1, 2022 through July 20 2023. The recalled products have best before dates ranging from August 1, 2023 through April 20, 2024. The recalled items include chicken skewers, beef bone, beef tripe, cut pork rib, pork liver, beef omasum, hotpot slice beef, lamb bone, and hot pot pork belly roll, among others. You can see the long list of recalled products along with the label weight description and net weight at the USDA web site. You can also see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 48204” or “EST. P-48204” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped directly to wholesale customers in these states: New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania; and to wholesale customers in these states: California, Florida, and Texas through distributors.

The recall was triggered when FSIS inspection personnel saw various meat and poultry products being produced in rooms that were not within the official premises of the establishment and were not inspected.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can.