Komera Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce Recalled For Botulism

by

Komera Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism poisoning. A tiny amount of the toxin botulism can cause serious illness and death. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Komera Inc.

The hot sauce was sold in Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec and may have been sold in other provinces and territories in that country. The recalled product is Komera Original Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce that is sold in 148 milliliter bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 27987 43939 7. All units that were sold up to and including March 30, 2023 are included in this recall.

Food that is contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria will not look, smell, or taste different but it is very dangerous. Symptoms of this type of poisoning in adults include facial paralysis, fixed or unreactive pupils, slurred speech, dropping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, and hoarseness. Eventually the toxin paralyzes the muscles that you use to breathe. There is an antidote available but it must be administered through an IV.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency inspection activities. If you bought this Komera Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce with that UPC number, and in that size, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.