Kopi Thyme Sauce & Soup Bases Recalled in Canada For Botulism

Kopi Thyme Sauce and Soup Bases are being recalled in Canada for possible botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The reading firm is Kopi Thyme Inc.

These Kopi Thyme Sauce and Soup Bases products were sold online and at the retail level in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site. The recalled items are all Kopi Thyme brand.

The recalled items include Ipoh Laksa – Curry Noodle Soup Base in 250 ml glass containers. The UPC number is 6 28634 62103 5 and all best before dates up to and including 10/31/2024 are included. Also recalled is Kam Heong – Golden Fragrance Stir Fry Sauce in 250 ml containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 28634 62106 6 and all best before dates up to and including 12/29/2024 are included. Kari Ayam – Malaysian Style Aromatic Curry Paste is also recalled. That product is packaged in 250 ml containers, with UPC number 6 28634 62104 2. All best before dates up to and including 09/25/2024 are recalled.

Also recalled is Nyonya Laska – Curry Noodle Soup Base in 250 ml glass jars. The UPC number is 6 28634 62108 0 and all best before dates up to and including 09/25/2024 are included. Prawn Curry – Creamy Prawn Curry Paste in 250 ml glass jars is also recalled. The UPC number for this product is 6 28634 62105 9 and all best before dates up to and including 11/22/2024 are included. Finally, Sayur Lodeh – Turmeric Stew Paste in 250 jars is recalled. The UPC number for this product is 6 28634 62107 3, and all best before dates up to and including 11/22/2024 are included.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.