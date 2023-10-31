Lian Teng Champignon Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Lian Teng Champignon Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes in Canada. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lian Teng Produces Inc.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The recalled item is Lian Teng Champignon Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram plastic bags with a green label. and yellow and red printing The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 4 892742 010425. And the code on the item is SN: 692501.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is launching a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA recall page.

If you bought this item, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure package inside a trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard these mushrooms. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Freezing does not destroy this pathogen. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.