Lidl Tapas Cocktail Shrimp Recalled For Possible Listeria

Lidl Tapas Cocktail Shrimp is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lidl US.

The recall is for all units of ready to eat Lidl Tapas Cocktail Shrimp that is packaged in 7 ounce trays with a plastic overwrap. This product has the UPC number 4056489411499 stamped on the label. All product codes that are on product available for purchase and in consumers’ homes are subject to this recall.

The shrimp was disturbed to all Lidl US store locations in these states: Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well in the District of Columbia.

The recall was triggered by routine testing, which revealed that the final product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Lidl performs this testing on a routine basis, and has since ceased the production and distribution of this strip while they, along with the FDA, investigate the issue.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with the shrimp, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.