Life Raft Treats Ice Cream Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Life Raft Treats ice cream products, Not Fried Ice Cream and Life is Peachy ice cream, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Life Raft Treats of North Charleston, South Carolina.

The recalled products are all Life Raft Treats brand. The include Life is Peachy ice cream sold in 6 count packages. There is no UPC number for this product. The use by dates included in this recall are up to and including best by AUG 8212024. Also recalled is Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream that is sold in a 64 ounce bucket. There is no UPC number for this product either. The use by dates are up to and including best by AUG 8212024. Finally, Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream sold in 2.4 ounce bars is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 8 60006 18210 6, and the best by dates are up to and including AUG 8212024. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The firm was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on September 5, 2023 that their Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream treat tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company decided to recall the Life is Peachy ice cream as well because it was manufactured in the same room.

The product was shipped starting on August 21, 2023. The ice cream is packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped to distribution centers in these states: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Texas. The ice cream was also shipped through online sales directly to consumers in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

If you purchased any of these Life Raft Treats products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes is not destroyed by freezing.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for people to get sick after infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.