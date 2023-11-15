Lolita’s Bar and Grill Hepatitis A Exposure in Lawrenceville, GA

by

A Lolita’s Bar and Grill Hepatitis A exposure in Lawrenceville, Georgia may have exposed patrons to the virus, according to the Gwinnett County Health Department. That restaurant is located at 472 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

A food service worker has been diagnosed with a hepatitis A infection and worked while infectious from October 24, 2023 to November 7, 2023. Anyone who ate there during that time frame may have been exposed to the virus.

Unfortunately, anyone who dined at that restaurant before November 1, 2024 may no longer be eligible to receive a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccine. Those vaccinations are effective only if given within two weeks of exposure. But talk to your doctor about your risk level and whether a vaccine may be applicable in your case.

For anyone who ate at Lolita’s Bar and Grill on November 1, 2023 or afterwards, a hepatitis A vaccine is available at the Gwinnett County Health Department with no out of pocket costs, regardless of whether or not you have health insurance. If you have been vaccinated against this virus or have had hepatitis A in the past, you are protected.

For anyone who cannot get the vaccine, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A, which can take from 15 to 50 days to appear. Most people suffer from these symptoms: a fever, loss of appetite, lack of energy, stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever, joint pain, pain in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen, dark urine, light clay colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus. It is spread by the fecal-oral route through person-to-person contact, through contaminated food and drink, and through contact with contaminated fomites (hard surfaces).

The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to get vaccinated. In addition, always wash your hands after using the bathroom, before preparing food for others, and before eating. And stay home if you are sick.

Anyone with questions should call their healthcare provider or the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 (press 0 and ask to speak with the epidemiologist on call). An epidemiologist can be reached after hours by calling 404-323-1910 or 866-PUB-HLTH.