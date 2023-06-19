Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie Recalled For Plastic Pieces

by

Marie Callander’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of flexible clear plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Conagra Brands of Russellville, Arkansas.

About 2717 pounds of this frozen pie is included in this recall. The pies were made on March 1, 2023 with time stamps that range from 17:45 to 17:56. The product is: 4.31 pound cases of Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024, and case code 2113100032. Each case contains six 11.5 ounce carton packages of “Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 that is printed on the side panel.

This product has the establishment number “EST 233” that is tamped on the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the best by date on the side panel of each product. The pies were sent to distribution centers in these states: California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah, and were further distributed nationwide at the retail level.

The recall was triggered when the firm got multiple complaints from consumers reporting clear, flexible plastic in the product. FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ freezers.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and best by date, do not eat it. You can throw the shepherd’s pies away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.