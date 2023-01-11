Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice Recalled For Elevated Patulin

by

Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice is being recalled because it has elevated patulin levels. Patulin is a toxic chemical contaminant that is produced by several species of mold, including Aspergillus and Penicillium. It is the most common mycotoxin found in apples and is commonly found in apple juice and cider.

Exposure to patulin is associated with immunological, gastrointestinal, and neurological problems. The quantity of patulin in foods is regulated. The recalling firm is S Martinelli & Company of Watsonville, California.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, there is no mention of any possible adverse events. And there is no picture of the product available. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their doctor.

The recalled apple juice was sold in these states at the retail level: California, Texas, New York, Washington, Utah, Georgia, Arizona, and Oregon. The recalled product is Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice that is packaged in 1 liter (33.8 ounce) glass bottles. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4124400102. There are six bottles in a bundle that are shrink wrapped in a case. The best by date on this product is 11AUG2025 (August 11, 2025). About 3,280 cases, or 19,680 units of this apple juice were sold.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and best by date, do not consume it. You can throw the juice away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.