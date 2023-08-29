by

More Family Farms Cheddar Cheese Curds, BLT, and Loaded Baked Potato are being recalled for possible coliform and generic E. coli contamination. This could mean that there were insanity conditions or poor hygiene practices during or after food production. There is no mention of any illnesses because the recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Moore Family Farms Creamery of Maquoketa, Iowa.

These products were sold in Iowa at the retail level. They are all Moore Family Farms and Creamery brand. The include Cheddar Cheese Curds sold in one pound plastic bags, Cheddar Cheese Curds Loaded Baked Potato, sold in a one pound plastic bag, Cheddar Cheese Curds BLT packaged in a one pound plastic bag, and Cheddar Cheese Curds Cucumber Dill, also sold in a one pound plastic bag. The code information for all of these items is 7/18/23. No pictures of these products were available in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these Moore Family Farms Cheddar Cheese Curds products do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly before consumption. Some pathogens can produce toxins as they grow that are not destroyed by heat. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them.