More Fruit Recalled in Canada Because of Salmonella Outbreak

by

More fruit recalled in Canada because of a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in three provinces. There is also a Salmonella outbreak in the United States linked to that brand of cantaloupe that has sickened at least 43 people in 15 states.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. If more products are recalled as a result of the government’s investigation, they will be posted at the CFIA web site.

These products were sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba, and many have been sold in other provinces and territories. You can see the very long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site, along with package sizes, UPC numbers, and best by dates.

The recalled brands are Central Foods Co., Fresh Start Foods, GFS, Kitchen Essentials, Fresh Start Foods Richmond BC, No brand, and Ready-Set-Serve by Markon. The recalled products include Cantaloupe Halves, Honeydew Chunks, Pineapple Halved, Watermelon Chunks, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Spears, Honeydew Balls, Tray Fruit with Grapes, and Watermelon Triangle, among others.

Please check your refrigerator carefully to see if you bought any of these products. If you have, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for a week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.