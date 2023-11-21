FDA Weighs In On Malichita Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the Malichita cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 43 people in 15 states. The cantaloupes themselves have been recalled, along with Vinyard brand precut cantaloupe products and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.

The case count by state is: Arizona (7), California (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (4), Kentucky (3), Maryland (1), Minnesota (5), Missouri (5), Nebraska (4), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), Texas (3), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (4). The patient age range is from 1 to 100 years. Illness onset dates range from October 17, 2023 to November 6, 2023. Seventeen people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. This outbreak may continue to grow.

The recalled whole cantaloupes may have a sticker that says “Malichita,” “4050,” or “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.” They were sold between October 16 and October 23, 2023. The Vinyard products include cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys. They were sold in Oklahoma between October 30, 2023 and November 10, 2023. The ALDI products include whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears with best by dates between October 27, 2023 and October 31, 2023, and were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

These cantaloupes were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida, and were also sold in Canada. But they may have been sold in other states; the FDA is currently investigating the distribution pattern.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash and sanitize your fridge after you discard these products. If you froze some of this fruit, throw it away, and if you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these items, discard the product.

If you ate any of these fruit products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to a week to manifest. Most people suffer from fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Malichita cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.